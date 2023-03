For a primer in the major movements of post-WWII Japanese art, a visit to the permanent collection gallery here should do the trick. Temporary exhibitions, on changing subjects (including fashion, architecture and design) cost extra. The building’s stone, steel and wood architecture by Yanagisawa Takahiko is a work of art in its own right.

The museum is on the edge of Kiba-kōen, a well-signposted 10-minute walk from the subway station.