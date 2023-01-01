Sumida Hokusai Museum

The woodblock artist Hokusai Katsushika (1760–1849) was born and died close to the location of this museum, which opened in 2016 in a striking aluminium-clad building designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Sejima Kazuyo. The small permanent exhibition gives an overview of his life and work, mostly through replicas.

Special exhibitions (admission ¥600 to ¥1200) show the real deal, and can include some of his more famous works, such as those from his series, Thirty-six Views of Mt Fuji, as well as works by other artists.