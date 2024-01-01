Asagaya's 1km-long shōtengai (market street) is one of Tokyo's longest and most iconic – a covered arcade with an arching roof and a poetic name (the result of a citizen vote) and the venue for cool events like Asagaya's Tanabata Matsuri and Asagaya Jazz Streets.
Asagaya Pearl Centre
Tokyo
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.9 MILES
If you visit only one museum in Tokyo, make it the Tokyo National Museum. Here you'll find the world's largest collection of Japanese art, including…
3.78 MILES
This museum is the heart of the Studio Ghibli world, a beloved (even 'adored') film studio responsible for classic, critically-acclaimed animated titles…
3.87 MILES
Golden Gai – a Shinjuku institution for over half a century – is a collection of tiny bars, often literally no bigger than a closet and seating maybe a…
9.8 MILES
Digital-art collective teamLab has created 60 artworks for this museum, open in 2018, that tests the border between art and the viewer: many are…
4.71 MILES
Rumoured to be the busiest intersection in the world (and definitely in Japan), Shibuya Crossing is like a giant beating heart, sending people in all…
17.13 MILES
This impressively slick attraction is dedicated to, you guessed it, cup noodles. But in reality, its focus is more broad, with numerous exhibitions…
6.7 MILES
The Imperial Palace occupies the site of the original Edo-jō, the Tokugawa shogunate's castle. In its heyday this was the largest fortress in the world,…
9.01 MILES
Tokyo’s most visited temple enshrines a golden image of Kannon (the Buddhist goddess of mercy), which, according to legend, was miraculously pulled out of…
Nearby Tokyo attractions
1.4 MILES
This small museum, designed mostly for kids (and rather dry considering its subject), covers the history of animation in Japan and its digital future…
1.63 MILES
Nakano's vintage 1950s covered shopping arcade has a glass ceiling, which allows natural light to filter in; over 100 shops, ranging from family-run deli…
1.66 MILES
This vintage 1960s shopping mall earned Nakano its reputation as an underground Akihabara: it's home to the original Mandarake Complex, the famous manga…
4. Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery
3.11 MILES
Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery is at its best when it holds solo shows and retrospectives of major modern Japanese artists and movements (spanning diverse…
5. NTT Intercommunication Centre
3.14 MILES
The ICC shows challenging, conceptual works that explore the intersection between art and technology – sometimes including participatory VR installations…
6. Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building
3.24 MILES
Tokyo's city hall – a landmark building designed by Tange Kenzō – has observatories (202m) atop both the south and north towers of Building 1 (the views…
3.25 MILES
This otherwise ordinary office complex is home to more than a dozen public artworks, including one of Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculptures (on the southeast…
3.25 MILES
This covered market, with low ceilings and lots of aka-chōchin (red lanterns), began as a black market in the post-war days. these days the tenants are…