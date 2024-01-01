Asagaya Pearl Centre

Tokyo

Asagaya's 1km-long shōtengai (market street) is one of Tokyo's longest and most iconic – a covered arcade with an arching roof and a poetic name (the result of a citizen vote) and the venue for cool events like Asagaya's Tanabata Matsuri and Asagaya Jazz Streets.

