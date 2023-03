Lined with cherry trees and a walking path, the Meguro-gawa (not so much a river as a canal) is what gives the neighbourhood Naka-Meguro its unlikely village vibe. On either side you'll find boutiques and a handful of eating and drinking spots.

It's a very popular hanami spot, too, where vendors line the canal selling more upmarket treats than you’ll find anywhere else. Rather than stake out a space to sit, visitors stroll under the blossoms, hot wine in hand.