Tokyo's principal photography museum usually holds three different exhibitions at once, drawing on both its extensive collection of Japanese artists and…
Ebisu, Meguro & Around
Ebisu and Meguro are gateways to largely residential (some artsy, some upscale, some both) districts, where Tokyo takes on a more human scale. There are some excellent art museums in Ebisu and Meguro and trend-setting boutiques in Daikanyama and Naka-Meguro. Ebisu in particular has a dynamic dining and bar scene – worth checking out even if you pass on the sights.
Explore Ebisu, Meguro & Around
- TOP Museum
Tokyo's principal photography museum usually holds three different exhibitions at once, drawing on both its extensive collection of Japanese artists and…
- Beer Museum Yebisu
Photos, vintage bottles and posters document the rise of Yebisu, and beer in general, in Japan at this small museum located where the actual Yebisu…
- SSengaku-ji
The story of the 47 rōnin (masterless samurai) who (cleverly, murderously) avenged their master, Lord Asano – put to death after being tricked into…
- TTokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum
Although the Teien museum often hosts excellent exhibitions – usually of decorative arts – its chief appeal lies in the building itself: it's an art deco…
- HHappō-en
Three centuries ago this garden, with strolling paths around a large pond (home to many carp), was the backyard of a vassal to the shogun. Today its the…
- HHara Museum of Contemporary Art
Housed in a Bauhaus-style mansion from the 1930s, this museum hosts exhibitions from influential contemporary artists, both from Japan and overseas. There…
- MMeguro-gawa
Lined with cherry trees and a walking path, the Meguro-gawa (not so much a river as a canal) is what gives the neighbourhood Naka-Meguro its unlikely…
- YYamatane Museum of Art
When Western ideas entered Japan following the Meiji Restoration (1868), many artists set out to master oil and canvas. Others poured new energy into…
- KKyū Asakura House
The Kyū Asakura House is a rare example of early-20th-century villa architecture, so hidden that many locals don't even know it exists. The home, built in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ebisu, Meguro & Around.
See
TOP Museum
Tokyo's principal photography museum usually holds three different exhibitions at once, drawing on both its extensive collection of Japanese artists and…
See
Beer Museum Yebisu
Photos, vintage bottles and posters document the rise of Yebisu, and beer in general, in Japan at this small museum located where the actual Yebisu…
See
Sengaku-ji
The story of the 47 rōnin (masterless samurai) who (cleverly, murderously) avenged their master, Lord Asano – put to death after being tricked into…
See
Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum
Although the Teien museum often hosts excellent exhibitions – usually of decorative arts – its chief appeal lies in the building itself: it's an art deco…
See
Happō-en
Three centuries ago this garden, with strolling paths around a large pond (home to many carp), was the backyard of a vassal to the shogun. Today its the…
See
Hara Museum of Contemporary Art
Housed in a Bauhaus-style mansion from the 1930s, this museum hosts exhibitions from influential contemporary artists, both from Japan and overseas. There…
See
Meguro-gawa
Lined with cherry trees and a walking path, the Meguro-gawa (not so much a river as a canal) is what gives the neighbourhood Naka-Meguro its unlikely…
See
Yamatane Museum of Art
When Western ideas entered Japan following the Meiji Restoration (1868), many artists set out to master oil and canvas. Others poured new energy into…
See
Kyū Asakura House
The Kyū Asakura House is a rare example of early-20th-century villa architecture, so hidden that many locals don't even know it exists. The home, built in…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ebisu, Meguro & Around
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.