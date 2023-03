This subtemple of Sensō-ji dates to the late 17th century. The deity enshrined here is a guardian of women and the temple is the site of a curious ancient ritual: hari-kuyō (the needle funeral). Annually on 8 February, monks perform last rites for broken or old sewing needles. Kimono makers and seamstresses express their thanks to the needles by sticking them in a block of soft tofu.