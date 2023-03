The highlight of this museum is a fascinating collection of Japanese folk articles, mainly patched clothing and pieces of fabric, known as boro, gathered by famed ethnologist Tanaka Chūzaburō. Many of the pieces are like fine works of contemporary art.

On another floor there's a video tutorial (with English subtitles) on how to find secret meaning in ukiyo-e (woodblock prints). Don't miss the roof terrace, which looks over the Sensō-ji temple complex.