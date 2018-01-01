Welcome to Kagawa Prefecture

Formerly known as Sanuki, Kagawa Prefecture (香川県) is the smallest of Shikoku's four regions and the smallest of the country's 47 prefectures. The region's hospitable weather and welcoming people have always been a comfort to pilgrims as they come to the end of their journey. To henro, Kagawa is known as Nehan-no-dōjō, the Place of Completion, as it has the last 22 of the 88 pilgrimage temples.

