Welcome to Okinawa & the Southwest Islands
They're a nature-lover's paradise: in the northern Kagoshima Prefecture, lush primeval forests hide among the craggy peaks of Yakushima, and the starfish-shaped Amami-Ōshima has fine beaches on its convoluted coastline. Heading south, Okinawa-hontō is the bustling main island of Okinawa Prefecture and jumping-off point for the nearby Keramas, tiny gems with white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. Miyako-jima boasts killer beaches and laid-back, retro appeal. And furthest south, the Yaeyama Islands boast Japan's best coral reefs, subtropical jungles and mangrove swamps.
But spectacular nature is only part of it – the Southwest Islands exude a peculiarly 'un-Japanese' culture. Indeed, they made up a separate country for most of their history, and the Ryūkyū cultural heart still beats strongly here.
Top experiences in Okinawa & the Southwest Islands
Recent articles
Okinawa & the Southwest Islands activities
Private Arrival Transfer: Naha Airport to Naha
Travel from Naha Airport to your hotel with this private transfer service. When making a booking, you will need to advise your arrival details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 48 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and drop-off details in the 'Special Requirements' box: Arrival Airline Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Name, Address, and Phone Number of Your Hotel Total Number of Luggage Naha hotel Zones A to H Zone A Hotels:Southern Beach Hotel & ResortMoon Ocean Ginowan Hotel & Resort Laguna Garden HotelZone B Hotels: Hyakuna Garan OkinawaThe Beach Tower OkinawaCamPana Vessel Hotel Em Wellness Resort Costa Vista Hotel & SpaHilton Okinawa Chatan ResortHotel Okinawa Grand Mer ResortZone C Hotels:Hotel Nikko AlivilaOkinawa Zanpamisaki Royal Hotel Renaissance Resort OkinawaCOC Garden Resort Okinawa The Uza Terrace Beach Club VillasZone D Hotels: Hotel Moon BeachHotel Monterey Okinawa Spa & ResortKafuu Resort Fuchaku Condo HotelSun Marina HotelRizzan Sea-Park Hotel Tancha-BayZone E Hotels:InterContinental ANA Manza Beach ResortOriental Hills OkinawaThe ATTA Terrace Club Towers Zone F Hotels:Okinawa Beach Resort Ocean Spa Kariyushi Spa Resort ExesOkinawa Marriott Resort & SpaThe Busena TerraceThe Ritz-Carlton, OkinawaKise Beach Palace LiVEMAX AMMS Canna Resort VillaBest Western Okinawa Kouki BeachThe Terrace Club at BusenaZone G Hotels:Kanucha Bay Hotel & VillasChisun Resort Okinawa ChuraumiMahaina Wellness Resort OkinawaHotel Orion Motobu Resort & SpaMARINE PIAZZA OKINAWA Marine Piazza Okinawa Hotel Resonex NagoZone H Hotels:JAL Private Resort Okuma
Taketomi Island Day Trip from Ishigaki
In the morning, make your way to the Ishigaki Port ferry terminal and board a boat to Taketomi Island. Upon arrival, you’re picked up at the port and transferred to the tour office. Take the ferry on your own to Iriomote island, where you'll join a Japanese-speaking tour group. Throughout the day, you are accompanied by an English-speaking assistant who introduces you to each activity. In addition, you can consult a provided booklet for descriptions of attractions on your tour itinerary.First, hop into a water buffalo cart for a half-hour ride around the village of Taketomi, ambling along sandy paths past the red clay roofs of Ryūkyū-style homes. Listen as the driver plays the sanshin (a traditional Okinawan instrument) and sings traditional Okinawan songs.Afterward, a bus picks you up for the trip to Kondoi Beach, or you can rent a bicycle to explore the island on your own. See the Important Information tab for pricing and other details.Option 1: Kondoi BeachIf you’ve chosen this option, a bus picks you up from the water buffalo cart boarding point and takes you to Kondoi Beach, where you can spend free time swimming in the turquoise water and relaxing on the impressive expanse of white sand. Just tell the driver which ferry you plan to take back to Ishigaki Port and you’ll be picked up at the beach in time for your departure. Alternatively, you can decide later and call the driver when you are ready to return to Ishigaki.Option 2: Rental BikeIf you’ve selected the bike rental option, walk about 3 minutes on foot to the rental office and get fitted with your bicycle. You’ll have access to your bike all day, allowing you to explore the island sights at your own pace. Pedal to the plentiful handicraft shops and watch local artisans weave traditional cloth, take in the views of white-sand beaches or sink your teeth into a sumptuous meal of island-raised shrimp (own expense). After returning the bicycle you will be taken back to the port in time for whichever ferry you would like to take back to Ishigaki.Please note: A minimum of 2 people per booking is required.Click on “View Additional Info” for the meeting locations.
Iriomote Island Kayaking Tour with Sangara Falls
Arrive at the tour office in the morning to collect your ferry ticket from an English-speaking assistant. You'll also receive a booklet with descriptions of the attractions on this tour itinerary. Board the ferry on your own, and relax on the 50-minute ride across the water to Iriomote, the largest (and least inhabited) island in the beautiful Yaeyama island chain.Disembark at either Uehara or Ohara port, and meet your guide to travel the short distance by bus to the kayaking base. If you have brought some other clothes along for the tour, use the stop to change. After you receive your life jacket and paddle, listen to a quick safety briefing. Step inside your kayak (go solo or share with another group member), and paddle upstream along the Nishida River. The tour is aimed at all levels of kayakers, from first timers to seasoned pros, and the pace is set by the slowest member of the group to ensure no one is left behind.Your guide points out the area’s stunning natural sights as your group meanders through Iriomote’s dense mangrove forests. After roughly 25 minutes on the water, leave your kayak on the riverbank and start your 30-minute hike up a mountain path that leads to Sangara Falls (aka Nishida Falls). See wild examples of jungle species that are unique to the Yaeyama Islands including rare butterflies and sakishima-suo trees with rippling roots. At the falls, enjoy up to an hour of free time to explore the rock pools, gaze out over the dense jungle, savor a provided bento box, and perhaps take a swim under the waterfall itself. When it is time to head back, hike down to the river to get in your kayak. After paddling back to the base, you can take a quick shower before returning by bus to the port in time for your late-afternoon ferry to Ishigaki Port. Click on 'View Additional Info' below for the meeting point locations.
Private Okinawa Custom One-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
When making your booking, select whether or not you want to include a local guide with your chartered vehicle. Also select to travel in a limousine, van, or bus, depending on your group's size and preferences.Your driver picks you up from your Naha hotel at 9am. Board the comfortable vehicle and let them know which attractions you wish to visit. The tour is fully customizable to the interests of you and your travel companions.Recommended spots include: Shuri CastleA UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shuri Castle served as a palace for the Ryukyu kings for several centuries until Okinawa became a Japanese prefecture in 1879. (Note: The castle is closed on the first Wednesday and Thursday of July).Cape Manza A scenic rock formation near Onna Village. The name Manza stems from the original Okinawan dialect, meaning ‘big enough for 10,000 men to sit on this field by the cliffs.'Churaumi AquariumOne of the biggest and the most impressive aquariums in Japan, home to huge whale sharks measuring up to 33-feet (10-meters) long, bull sharks (up to 9.9-feet/3-meters long), manta rays (up to 23-feet/7-meters long), green turtles, and many more. (Note: The aquarium is closed on the first Wednesday and Thursday of December).Once you have seen everything you wish to see and gotten a taste of life on Okinawa, your tour concludes with a convenient drop-off back at your Naha hotel at around 6pm.
Two Tank Boat Diving Tour in Miyako-jima
Your day begins with an early morning pickup from Nikadori Port or your centrally located hotel in the island of Miyako. Greet your local guide and transfer together to the dive site.The main diving location is the Irabu Island area and the Shimoji Island area. The dive site is determined by the direction of the wind on that day. You can enjoy cave diving and spelunking and have the chance to check out the freshwater lakes via caves filled with seawater. You can also dive in waters where you see anemone, goby, butterflyfish, damselfish, surgeonfish, basslet, nudibranch, sharks, turtles, giant trevally, and lobster.Your boat is equipped with a restroom and sunshade. Refreshments are provided and there is a break for an included lunch during the day.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel or the port.Please note: Tour participants must have a diving certification card.
Three Tank Boat Diving Tour in Miyakojima
Miyako Island's dynamic topography is very famous for being able to experience things you have not ever experienced before such as the mesmerizing blue light pouring into a cave formed by coral reefs.The main diving location is Irabu island area and the Shimoji island area.The dive site will be determined by the direction of the wind on that day. You can enjoy cave diving and spelunking. You will have the chance to go check out the freshwater lakes via caves filled with seawater and experience diving in waters where you can see anemone, goby, butterflyfish, damselfish, surgeonfish, basslet, nudibranch, sharks, turtles, giant trevally, Napoleon, lobster, shrimp, crab and more.The boat is fully equipped with a restroom and sunshade and holds a capacity of up to a maximum of 12 persons. You will be provided three tanks for this tour.