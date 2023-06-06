Yaeyama Islands

At the far southwestern end of the Southwest Islands are the gorgeous Yaeyama Islands (八重山諸島; Yaeyama-shotō), which include the main islands of Ishigaki-jima and Iriomote-jima as well as a spread of 17 isles. Located near the Tropic of Cancer, they are renowned for their lovely beaches, superb diving and lush landscapes.

  • Sunset Beach

    Sunset Beach

    Yaeyama Islands

    At the north end of the island, on the west coast, you will find this long strip of sand with a bit of offshore reef. As the name implies, this is one of…

  • Kabira Bay

    Kabira Bay

    Yaeyama Islands

    Kabira-wan is a sheltered bay with white-sand shores and a couple of interesting clumplike islets offshore. Swimming is not allowed in the bay, as pearls…

  • Ida-no-hama

    Ida-no-hama

    Yaeyama Islands

    From Shirahama, at the western end of the north coast road, there are four daily boats (¥500) to the isolated settlement of Funauki. Once there, it's a…

  • Coral lagoon beach and clear water, Iriomote-jima

    Hoshisuna-no-hama

    Yaeyama Islands

    If you're looking to do a bit of snorkelling, head to this beach on the northwestern tip of the island. The beach is named after its star sand, which…

  • Pinaisāra-no-taki

    Pinaisāra-no-taki

    Yaeyama Islands

    At the back of a mangrove-lined bay called Funaura-wan, a few kilometres east of Uehara, you can make out the lovely Pinaisāra-no-taki, Okinawa’s highest…

  • Iriomote Wildlife Conservation Center

    Iriomote Wildlife Conservation Center

    Yaeyama Islands

    If you are at all intrigued by the yamaneko (Iriomote's endemic wildcat), whose critically endangered population hovers around 100, it's worth stopping by…

  • Ishigaki City Yaeyama Museum

    Ishigaki City Yaeyama Museum

    Yaeyama Islands

    This modest museum has exhibits on the culture and history of the island, which are quite well presented with English explanations. Notable among the more…

  • Takanazaki

    Takanazaki

    Yaeyama Islands

    At the southeast corner of the island is this impressive 1km-long cliff of Ryūkyū limestone, pounded by the Pacific Ocean. There's a small observatory…

Mt. Fuji with fall colors in Japan.

Beaches

A guide to romantic Japan: where to eat, stay, love

Jun 15, 2017 • 7 min read

