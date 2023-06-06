Overview

The Ōsumi Islands (大隈諸島) comprise the two main islands of Yakushima and Tanegashima and the seldom-visited triumvirate of islands known as Mishima-mura. The all-star attraction in the group is World Heritage–protected Yakushima, known in Japan as a 'power-spot' (パワースポット, paawaa supotto) for its ancient cedar trees. The island, most easily accessed from Kagoshima city, is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers, enticing large numbers of domestic and international visitors every year.