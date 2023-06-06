Ōsumi Islands

Forest walkway that goes under a giant cedar tree.

©Gary Saisangkagomon/Shutterstock

Overview

The Ōsumi Islands (大隈諸島) comprise the two main islands of Yakushima and Tanegashima and the seldom-visited triumvirate of islands known as Mishima-mura. The all-star attraction in the group is World Heritage–protected Yakushima, known in Japan as a 'power-spot' (パワースポット, paawaa supotto) for its ancient cedar trees. The island, most easily accessed from Kagoshima city, is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers, enticing large numbers of domestic and international visitors every year.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Space Science & Technology Museum

    Space Science & Technology Museum

    Ōsumi Islands

    Reopened in 2017 after an extensive re-design, Tanegashima's Space Centre, on the spectacular southeastern coast of the island, is a large parklike…

  • Jōmon-sugi

    Jōmon-sugi

    Ōsumi Islands

    This enormous yakusugi tree is estimated to be between 3000 and 7000 years old, and though no longer living, it remains a majestic sight. Most hikers…

  • Yakusugi Museum

    Yakusugi Museum

    Ōsumi Islands

    In a forested spot with sea views, the Yakusugi Museum has informative, beautifully designed exhibits about yakusugi and the history of the islanders'…

  • Umigame-kan

    Umigame-kan

    Ōsumi Islands

    This nonprofit organisation has displays and information about turtles, mostly in Japanese. During nesting (June and July) and hatching (August) seasons,…

  • Ōko-no-taki

    Ōko-no-taki

    Ōsumi Islands

    On the west coast is Yakushima's highest waterfall, at 88m. It's a five-minute walk from Ōko-no-taki bus stop, which is the last stop for some of the…

  • Takezaki-kaigan

    Takezaki-kaigan

    Ōsumi Islands

    Nearby to the Space Centre, this coastline is home to a beautiful stretch of white sand popular with surfers. The best spot to enjoy it is the beach in…

