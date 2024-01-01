This nonprofit organisation has displays and information about turtles, mostly in Japanese. During nesting (June and July) and hatching (August) seasons, it arranges night tours on the beach. In order to protect the nesting turtles, eggs and hatchlings, it is imperative that visitors go with a sanctioned tour.
Umigame-kan
Ōsumi Islands
6.73 MILES
This enormous yakusugi tree is estimated to be between 3000 and 7000 years old, and though no longer living, it remains a majestic sight. Most hikers…
13.66 MILES
In a forested spot with sea views, the Yakusugi Museum has informative, beautifully designed exhibits about yakusugi and the history of the islanders'…
7.42 MILES
On the west coast is Yakushima's highest waterfall, at 88m. It's a five-minute walk from Ōko-no-taki bus stop, which is the last stop for some of the…
0.06 MILES
On the island's northwest coast, Nagata Inaka-hama is a beautiful beach for sunsets, and it's where sea turtles lay their eggs from May to July. It's…
Yakushima Environmental & Cultural Village Center
8.3 MILES
In Miyanoura at the corner of the ferry-terminal road, this centre has exhibits about the island's natural environment and history, with limited English…
5.05 MILES
This small, coarse-sand beach is located on the north coast of the island, about midway between Miyanoura and Nagata. It's a short walk from the Yahazu…
