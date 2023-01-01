Rinnō-ji's grand main hall, Sanbutsu-dō ('Hall of Three Buddhas'), was first built in 848; the current structure dates to 1645 and, with restoration work just completed in spring 2021, is now a brilliant shade of vermilion. Inside are a trio of gilded wooden statues, 8m-tall and seated on lotus pedestals. In the middle is Amida Nyorai (Buddha of Limitless Light); on the right is Senjū Kannon (thousand-armed bodhisattva of compassion); and on the left is Batō Kannon (horse-headed bodhisattva of compassion).

Each deity has its counterpart in Nikkō's one of the three sacred mountains: Nantai-san (Senjū Kannon), Nyohō-san (Amida Nyorai) and Tarō-san (Batō Kannon). Rinnō-ji is an important temple of Tendai sect (one of Japan's oldest sects, with a long history of patronage from the ruling class).

The sprawling grounds include Taiyūin-byō; purchase a combined ticket for ¥900. A separate admission ticket includes entrance to the temple's treasure hall, Hōmotsu-den, and its strolling garden, Shōyō-en.