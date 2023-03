Along this particularly scenic stretch of the Daiya-gawa, where white rapids swirl around rocks, is a row of Jizō statues, the small stone effigies of the Buddhist protector of travellers and children. There were once 100, though many were damaged in a flood a century back, and remain in various states of crumble and mossiness. It's removed from the main sights, about 1km from the bridge, Shin-kyō (and is rarely crowded).