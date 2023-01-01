Just to the left of the entrance to Futarasan-jinja is a 1km wooded path leading to Takinō-jinja, part of the greater shrine precinct. Just in front is the stone gate, Undameshi-no-torii. Before passing though, it's tradition to try your luck tossing three stones through the small hole near the top. More than the shrine itself, the attraction is the journey to get here; return following the path towards Tosho-gu, past small, humble pavilions, sacred natural features and stone effigies.

Detailed walking maps with explanations of the sights in English is available at the TIC.