Futarasan-jinja was founded over 1200 years ago as a place to worship the mountain Nantai-san (2484m), his mountain consort, Nyohō-san (2483m), and their mountainous progeny, Tarō-san (2368m). The current main hall dates to 1619, making it the oldest major structure in Nikkō. Though painted vermilion and with a sloping roof of lacquered copper, it is positively plain in comparison to its neighbours, and backed by cryptomeria trees. Admission (¥200) is required to enter a small garden of sacred trees and sub-shrines.

There is another Futarasan-jinja at the base of Nantai-san (on the shore of the lake, Chūzenji-ko) and also on the mountain's summit.