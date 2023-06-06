Overview

A natural sanctuary that enshrines the glories of the Edo period (1603–1868), Nikkō (日光) is one of Japan's major attractions and a World Heritage Site. Pristine forests of towering cedars enclose a wealth of Shintō shrines and Buddhist temples that blend harmoniously with the topography of the setting, and reflect in their artistic splendour the awesome power of the Tokugawa shogunate.