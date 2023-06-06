Nikkō

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

A natural sanctuary that enshrines the glories of the Edo period (1603–1868), Nikkō (日光) is one of Japan's major attractions and a World Heritage Site. Pristine forests of towering cedars enclose a wealth of Shintō shrines and Buddhist temples that blend harmoniously with the topography of the setting, and reflect in their artistic splendour the awesome power of the Tokugawa shogunate.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • World Heritage-listed Toshogu Shrine, Nikko

    Tōshō-gū

    Nikkō

    Tōshō-gū is Nikkō's biggest attraction, a shrine to the powerful shogun, Tokugawa Ieyasu (1543–1616). No expense was spared: when the original structure …

  • Taiyū-in

    Taiyū-in

    Nikkō

    Taiyū-in, completed in 1653, is the mausoleum of Tokugawa Iemitsu (1604–51), the third Tokugawa shogun and grandson of Ieyasu. (Ieyasu was deified, which…

  • Kanmangafuchi's Stone Jizo statues.

    Kanman-ga-Fuchi Abyss

    Nikkō

    Along this particularly scenic stretch of the Daiya-gawa, where white rapids swirl around rocks, is a row of Jizō statues, the small stone effigies of the…

  • Rinnō-ji

    Rinnō-ji

    Nikkō

    Rinnō-ji's grand main hall, Sanbutsu-dō ('Hall of Three Buddhas'), was first built in 848; the current structure dates to 1645 and, with restoration work…

  • Takinō-jinja

    Takinō-jinja

    Nikkō

    Just to the left of the entrance to Futarasan-jinja is a 1km wooded path leading to Takinō-jinja, part of the greater shrine precinct. Just in front is…

  • Futarasan-jinja

    Futarasan-jinja

    Nikkō

    Futarasan-jinja was founded over 1200 years ago as a place to worship the mountain Nantai-san (2484m), his mountain consort, Nyohō-san (2483m), and their…

  • Gōhonsha

    Gōhonsha

    Nikkō

    The main shrine courtyard at Tōshō-gū includes the Honden (本殿; Main Hall) and Haiden (拝殿; Hall of Worship). Inside these halls are paintings of the 36…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Nikkō

Woman with a yellow jacket walking in the electronic town district of Akihabara.  1088228476 Yellow, Getting Away From It All, Japanese Culture, Photography, Standing Out From The Crowd, Street, City Street, Electronics Store, Crowd, Billboard, Outdoors, Travel, Akihabara, Wonderlust, Technology, City Life, Rear View, Pedestrian, Pedestrian Zone, Architecture, Admiration, Store Sign, One Person, City Break, Consumerism, Modern, Kanto Region, Famous Place, Adult, Business Finance and Industry, City, Tourist, Individuality, Japan, Real People, Lifestyles, One Woman Only, People, Leisure Activity, Women, Building Exterior, Color Image, Large Group Of People, Exploration, Retail Place, Multi Colored, Hat, Tokyo - Japan, Neon, Capital Cities, Travel Destinations, Horizontal, Only Women, Tourism, Looking At View, Downtown District, Adults Only

Art

Here's what you can expect on a Lonely Planet Experiences tour of Japan

Jan 20, 2020 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Nikkō with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Nikkō