Welcome to Nikkō
All this means that in high season (summer and autumn) and at weekends, Nikkō can be extremely crowded and the spirituality of the area can feel a little lost. Spending the night here allows for an early start before the crowds arrive. However, we highly recommend a couple of nights so you can explore the gorgeous natural scenery in the surrounding area, much of it national park, as well as Nikkō's other sights and activities, including an imperial palace and onsen.
Top experiences in Nikkō
Nikkō activities
Nikko National Park Day Trip from Tokyo
Board a comfortable coach at Hamamatsucho Bus Terminal after morning pickup from your selected Tokyo hotel (in 2018, departure is limited to Keio Plaza Hotel or Hamamatsucho Bus Terminal). Then enjoy the drive to Nikko, a small city at the entrance to Nikko National Park — a place of stunning scenic beauty.The highlight here is the world-famous Toshogu Shrine, a UNESCO-listed mausoleum of the first Tokugawa Shogunate that ruled Japan until 1868. This gorgeous complex contains more than a dozen colorful structures featuring the superb craftsmanship of Japan's 17th-century artisans, set amid a tranquil forest. Spend approx. 1.5 hours exploring the Toshogu Shrine your guide, admiring the lavish gold-leaf decorations and ornate details, including five buildings categorized as National Treasures of Japan. Be sure to look out for the famous carving of monkeys depicting the ‘hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil’ proverb. Take a break for a Japanese lunch (provided, if upgrade selected) and then spend an some time at Lake Chuzenji.Next, travel to Kegon Waterfall, considered one of the three most beautiful waterfalls in Nikko. You have 30 minutes to capture the perfect picture from the observation deck, located directly in front of the 264-foot (80-meter) cascade, which takes its name from the mist created by the water hitting the rocks below and producing an enchanting fog-like (kirifuri) quality. Finish your tour at Shinjuku or Ginza stations — Tokyo's most popular shopping and entertainment districts. Browse the stores or relax with dinner and a drink at one of the many restaurants (own expense), before making your own way back to your hotel. *In 2018, your return location will be Shinjuku.
Edo Japan Tour: Nikko National Park, Edo Wonderland from Tokyo
After pickup from your hotel for the 9am bus to Nikko, begin your day with a guided tour of the famous Nikko Toshogu Shrine, the mausoleum of the first Tokugawa shogun. Follow your knowledgable guide through the gorgeous complex of more than a dozen Shinto and Buddhist buildings superbly decorated by 17th-century Japanese artisans. Look for the carving of the three wise monkeys that illustrates ‘hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil’ – the saying originated here! Other highlights include the Yomeimon Gate, the five-storied pagoda, and an ornate karomon gate (an architectural feature symbolizing authority). The entire complex is part of the Shrines and Temples of Nikko, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It lies within scenic Nikko National Park, known for its natural beauty and wild monkeys. Bid farewell to your guide after your tour of Toshogu Shrine and continue on your own for lunch (own expense) in Nikko before taking Edo Wonderland's complimentary shuttle to the historical amusement park. Travel back in time to the Edo period (1603-1868) as you walk through Edo Wonderland’s streets, designed to resemble Tokyo in the 17th century. Pass by samurais, ninjas and geishas and join the fun by renting period costumes, or simply snap photos with the costumed actors. Six theaters feature performances of traditional Kabuki theater, ninja and samurai demonstrations, and shadow picture shows – a precursor to today’s popular Japanese anime. After a couple of hours at Edo Wonderland, return to Tokyo by bus and train following the clear instructions provided to you.
Private Nikko Custom Tour from Tokyo by Chartered Vehicle
Your day begins with a 9am pickup from your hotel in the central Tokyo area. Board the comfortable vehicle and settle in for a journey of about two hours to Nikko. This private tour is fully flexible and can be customized according to the interests of your party. If you have chosen to include a local guide, be sure to ask for some tips on where to go.Recommended attractions include: Toshogu shrine: This UNESCO World Heritage site was built in 1617 as the mausoleum of Tokugawa Ieyasu, founder of the Tokugawa shogunate which ruled Japan for over 250 years.Nikko Edomura: Also known as Edo Wonderland, this theme park offers insight into life during Japan's Edo period of 1615 to 1868.Kegon waterfall: This 318-foot (97-meter) waterfall is ranked as one of Japan's three most beautiful falls.Sake brewery: You can visit a sake brewery and take a tour of the facilities; learn about the production method, and sample a few varieties.After around 5 hours' exploration of Nikko, your tour concludes with a drop-off back in central Tokyo at around 4pm.
Tokyo Robot Cabaret Show Including Wagyu Beef and Tofu Dinner
This package includes access to the famous and popular Robot show and includes a Wagyu beef and tofu dinner at restaurant Kissho. You have a choice of either dinner or show first (depending on the option you select at booking). The two venues are about ten minutes apart on foot. Kuroge (black) Wagyu Sukiyaki- Cold tofu- Fried tofu with miso paste- Sashimi (Tuna and yuba)- Tempura- Kuroge wagyu sukiyaki- Assorted vegetables- Rice- Dessert*Beverage is available for an additional fee.About Tofu cuisine KisshoThey provide Nikko tofu made from the soy beans grown in Japan, the crystal clear water from Nikko, and Kissho's professionals' heart and soul. In addition, you will have a chance to eat sukiyaki with selected black beef wagyu beef with special sauce. In Kissho, the quintessence of Japanese hospitality or ,Omotenashi, can be felt in every small detail. *Vegetarian menu available. Please inform tour operator of any food allergies in advance.About Robot Restaurant Kabuki-cho in Shinjuku is one of the most famous entertainment town in Tokyo.The Robot restaurant is located in the heart of Kabuki-cho.Over 8 million dollars (10 billion yen) in construction costs, this is an extraordinary live show where robots walk around. It's a fusion of Japanese culture and robots, and a new sensory experience that no one has ever seen before.There is music, dance, and technology fused into one show. Truly one-of-a-kind entertainment.Travelers from all over the world visit The Robot Restaurant. This is a Japanese attraction that leaves tourists impressed.
Lake Chuzenji, Kegon Waterfalls Tour from Tokyo with Lunch
The gathering time is at 7:45am and the tour bus will depart at 8:00am from your hotel within Tokyo area. After a 2 hours ride, you will arrive at Nikko at around 10:00am. You will have 90 minutes for free time here, and by paying an extra admission fee onsite you can also enter Toshoku, a famous World Heritage Site in Japan. You can also visit the popular Castella shop (Nikko Castella Main Shop) here for lunch and shopping for souvenirs. The menus here are mainly in Japanese style, therefore if you are vegetarian, the restaurant can also offer suitable menu for you. After, the tour bus will pass through Irohazaka, a famous road in the movie of "Initial D". Here the scenery is extremely stunning during autumn, as both sides of the road are full of red maple trees. Follow by the Irohazaka the tour bus will arrive at Lake Chuzenji, an area with a history of 20,000 years. The last spot of the tour is the Kegon Waterfalls. Here you can enjoy both the grandeur environment and brilliant modeling created by the natural at the same time. As Nikko is famous for its beautiful four seasons, therefore no matter which seasons you come, you will have different experience. At the end, the tour bus will arrive at your hotel in Tokyo at around 6:00pm to wrap up the one day tour.
Private Tour: Nikko Guided Full-Day Tour from Tokyo by Limited Express Train
Meet your guide at 8:00AM. Arrive at Asakusa Station by 8:50AM and jump on your limited express train heading to Nikko, a beautiful city know for its culture and history. 9:00AM Express train leaves Asakusa Station for Nikko 10:50AM Arrive Nikko 11:20AM Visit Nikko Toshogu Shrine/Rinnoji Temple. Nikko Toshogu Shrine was built for one of the most famous generals in the Japanese history - Ieyasu Tokugawa. General Tokugawa died in early 1600's and his body was buried in Nikko. His son, Hidetada Tokugawa, built a mausoleum in Nikko, which was completed in 1617. However, the mausoleum was quite small so that his grand son, Iemitsu Tokugawa, re-built it in 1636. Because of this re-building, many craftsmanship, such as carpenter, painter, and sculptor came to Nikko. The construction costed about 16 billion yen (About USD160M) and spent nearly 1.5 years with 454 million people. In this shrine, in addition to Ieyasu Tokugawa, Yoritomo Minamoto and Hideyoshi Toyotomi are also enshrined. Also, there are 8 national treasures and 55 important cultural properties in this shrine. 1:30PM Lunch at Nikko station (own expense) 3:00PM Visit Watanabe Sahira Sake Brewery. Sake is now world-famous Japanese alcohol and you can buy all kinds of sake almost everywhere in the world, but you have to taste the sake at this local brewery. Enjoy the VIP access to Watanabe Sahira Sake Brewery in Nikko and the sake master/brewer will give you tour for you. This is a perfect opportunity to learn A to Z about sake and you will be able to taste some of them. They are making sake between November and March, so you will actually be able to see the sake manufacturing process if you travel in the sake making season. 4:23PM Leave Nikko and return to Tokyo. Arrive at Asakusa Station in Tokyo around 6:15PM