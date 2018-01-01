Welcome to Kumamoto

Kumamoto (熊本) is deeply proud of its greatest landmark, Kumamoto-jō, the castle around which the city radiates. There's a tempting collection of restaurants, bars and shops in the busy arcades east of the castle. Kumamoto City is also the gateway to the popular Aso-san region, known for its cooler summer temperatures and for its impressive volcano. Kumamoto Prefecture also has its own rampantly popular mascot, Kumamon, soon to take its place alongside Kitty-chan and Pikachu in the kawaii culture hall of fame.

Read More