How are the mighty fallen: this isolated and slightly forlorn temple, about 30 minutes on foot from central Yoshino, is the final resting spot of defeated emperor Go-Daigo. The Hōmotsu-den (Treasure Hall) preserves relics from his unlucky court. To get here, take the left fork on the road just above Yoshimizu-jinja.
Nyoirin-ji
Kansai
