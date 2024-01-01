Nyoirin-ji

Kansai

How are the mighty fallen: this isolated and slightly forlorn temple, about 30 minutes on foot from central Yoshino, is the final resting spot of defeated emperor Go-Daigo. The Hōmotsu-den (Treasure Hall) preserves relics from his unlucky court. To get here, take the left fork on the road just above Yoshimizu-jinja.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Osaka, Japan - April 30, 2017: tourists looking Osaka city at Abeno Harukas, the tallest skyscraper in Japan. The building stands on top of Kintetsu Osaka Abenobashi Station near JR Tennoji Station. 919551970 Abeno Harukas Observatory

    Abeno Harukas

    27.95 MILES

    This César Pelli–designed tower, which opened in March 2014, is Japan's tallest building (300m, 60 storeys). The observatory on the 16th floor is free,…

  • Row of stone lanterns at Oku-no-in cemetery.

    Oku-no-in

    17.87 MILES

    Oku-no-in, whose name means 'inner sanctuary', is perhaps the most intensely spiritual place in Japan. At its farthest reaches is the Gobyō, the crypt…

  • Todai-ji Temple, Nara

    Tōdai-ji

    22.36 MILES

    Nara's star attraction is its Daibutsu (Great Buddha), one of the largest bronze statues in the world. It was unveiled in 752, upon the completion of the…

  • Horyuji Temple, Nara, Japan

    Hōryū-ji

    18.77 MILES

    Hōryū-ji was founded in 607 by Prince Shōtoku, considered by many to be the patron saint of Japanese Buddhism. It's renowned not only as one of the oldest…

  • Osaka Castle in Morning 1331407004

    Osaka-jō

    29.56 MILES

    After unifying Japan in the late 16th century, General Toyotomi Hideyoshi built this castle (1583) as a display of power, using, it's said, the labour of…

  • Tourists walking around crowded Osaka Dotonbori entertainment district 595729520 Vibrant Color, Observation Point, Kinki Region, Tourism, Photography, Busy, Dotonbori, City Life, Pedestrian, Arranging, Downtown District, Osaka Prefecture, Walking, Billboard, Commercial Sign, Scenics, Illuminated, Vitality, Awe, Multi Colored, Japanese Culture, Crowded, Local Landmark, International Landmark, Famous Place, Architecture, Travel Destinations, Retail, Lifestyles, Urban Scene, Tourist, People, Japan, Asia, Restaurant, Store, City Street, Street, Alley, Road, Built Structure, Urban Skyline, Cityscape, City, Neon Light, Sign, Advertisement, Neon Color, Namba - Osaka

    Dōtombori

    29.45 MILES

    Highly photogenic Dōtombori is the city's liveliest night spot and the centre of the southern part of town. Its name comes from the 400-year-old canal,…

  • Nara National Museum

    Nara National Museum

    22.05 MILES

    This world-class museum of Buddhist art is divided into two sections. Built in 1894 and strikingly renovated in 2016, the Nara Buddhist Sculpture Hall &…

  • Kimpusen-ji

    Kimpusen-ji

    0.54 MILES

    Kimpusen-ji, founded in the 7th century, is believed to be the incubator of Shugendō, a unique Buddhist sect that incorporates Shintō traditions and…

Nearby Kansai attractions

1. Yoshimizu-jinja

0.34 MILES

It may not look like much, but this shrine, founded roughly 1300 years ago, has a serious historic pedigree: it has harboured general Minamoto Yoshitsune …

2. Kimpusen-ji

0.54 MILES

Kimpusen-ji, founded in the 7th century, is believed to be the incubator of Shugendō, a unique Buddhist sect that incorporates Shintō traditions and…

3. Tanzan-jinja

7 MILES

This remote mountain shrine originated as a mausoleum for Fujiwara Kamatari (614–69), the patriarch of the Fujiwara clan that would rule court politics…

4. Ishibutai-kofun

7.41 MILES

Though other kofun remain covered in earth, Japan's largest stone burial chamber is laid bare and you can walk inside. The tomb was looted centuries ago,…

5. Takamatsuzuka-kofun

7.56 MILES

This kofun was discovered by accident in the 1960s, painstakingly excavated in the 1970s and then sealed for preservation. What you'll see is a grassy…

6. Asuka-dera

8.26 MILES

Considered the first Buddhist temple in Japan (founded 596), Asuka-dera houses Japan's oldest existing Buddhist statue, the Asuka Daibutsu (Great Buddha),…

8. Kashihara-jingū

9.96 MILES

This shrine was built in 1889 on the site where it was proposed that Japan's mythical first emperor, Jimmu, ascended to the throne. Its founding was part…