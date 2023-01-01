Takamatsuzuka-kofun

This kofun was discovered by accident in the 1960s, painstakingly excavated in the 1970s and then sealed for preservation. What you'll see is a grassy mound; however, in the hall next door you can see reproductions of the frescos found on the walls of the tomb. The images, especially of the guardian spirits of the four cardinal directions, are very similar to images found inside Korean and Chinese burial mounds. There are no clues as to who was buried here.

The sightseeing bus from Asuka Station stops at Takamatsuzuka (¥190, two minutes), from where it's a short walk up to the burial mound. You can also walk here from Asuka Station in about 15 minutes.