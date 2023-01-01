This shrine was built in 1889 on the site where it was proposed that Japan's mythical first emperor, Jimmu, ascended to the throne. Its founding was part of the imperial state's movement to create a nationalist Shintō religion centred on emperor worship, which ended with WWII. Today Kashihara-jingū stands out for its sprawling, peaceful grounds, at the foot of Unebi-yama. The main hall was once part of Kyoto's Imperial Palace.

The shrine is five minutes' walk from Kashihara-jingū-mae Station; take the central exit and follow the main street towards the mountain.