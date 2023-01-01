Considered the first Buddhist temple in Japan (founded 596), Asuka-dera houses Japan's oldest existing Buddhist statue, the Asuka Daibutsu (Great Buddha), a 15-tonne, seated bronze image of Shakyamuni (the historic Buddha). Though the temple has been rebuilt multiple times (most recently in the 19th century, based on archeological evidence), it's said that the statue has never been moved from this spot – meaning that many of the greats of Japanese history have likely stood before it.

While many temples keep their precious images at a distance, Asuka-dera lets you get right up close (and take photos).

The sightseeing bus from Asuka Station stops at Asuka Daibutsu-mae (¥300, 25 minutes).