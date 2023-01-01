Liberty Osaka

Japan's first human rights museum began in 1985 as an archive of documents relating to the burakumin – the lowest caste under the old feudal system (against whom discrimination continued into the modern age). The museum has since grown to cover a variety of topics, from sexual politics to the struggles of Japanese of Korean ancestry. Its portrait of contemporary Japan is unflinching. English is provided via an audio guide and a booklet with translations of some (though not all) exhibitions.