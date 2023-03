Also known as Sangatsu-dō (三月堂), this is the oldest building in the Tōdai-ji complex, dating to the mid-8th century. Inside are 10 statues from the Nara period (710–94), all National Treasures; the principal image is Fukūkensaku Kannon, one of the forms of the Buddhist goddess of mercy, nearly 4m tall, with eight arms and a jewelled crown.