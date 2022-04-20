With seemingly endless arcades of vermilion torii (shrine gates) spread across a thickly wooded mountain, this vast shrine complex is a world unto its own…
Kyoto Station & South Kyoto
Dominated by the eponymous Kyoto Station, this neighborhood serves as the gateway to Kyoto. There are a couple of worthwhile temples within walking distance of the station, and the excellent Kyoto Railway Museum is a short bus ride away. Venture further south and you'll come to one of the city's most stunning attractions, the Shintō shrine complex Fushimi Inari-Taisha, as well as the superb Tōfuku-ji temple and garden.
Explore Kyoto Station & South Kyoto
- Fushimi Inari-Taisha
With seemingly endless arcades of vermilion torii (shrine gates) spread across a thickly wooded mountain, this vast shrine complex is a world unto its own…
- TTōfuku-ji
Home to a spectacular garden, several superb structures and beautiful precincts, Tōfuku-ji is one of the best temples in Kyoto. It is linked to Fushimi…
- Kyoto Station
The Kyoto Station building is a striking steel-and-glass structure – a kind of futuristic cathedral for the transport age – with a tremendous space that…
- Higashi Hongan-ji
Higashi Hongan-ji is the last word in all things grand and gaudy. Considering its proximity to the station, the free admission, the awesome structures and…
- Nishi Hongan-ji
A vast temple complex, Nishi Hongan-ji comprises several buildings that feature some of the finest examples of architecture and artistic achievement from…
- Kyoto Tower Observation Deck
Located opposite Kyoto Station, this retro tower (1964) looks like a rocket perched atop the Kyoto Tower Hotel. The observation deck provides excellent…
- TTō-ji
One of the sights south of Kyoto Station, Tō-ji is an appealing complex of halls and a fantastic pagoda that makes a fine backdrop for the monthly flea…
- KKyoto Railway Museum
This superb museum is spread over three floors showcasing 53 trains, from vintage steam locomotives in the outside Roundhouse Shed to commuter trains and…
- SShōsei-en
About five minutes’ walk east of Higashi Hongan-ji, this garden is a peaceful green island in a vast expanse of concrete. While it’s not on par with many…
