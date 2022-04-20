Dominated by the eponymous Kyoto Station, this neighborhood serves as the gateway to Kyoto. There are a couple of worthwhile temples within walking distance of the station, and the excellent Kyoto Railway Museum is a short bus ride away. Venture further south and you'll come to one of the city's most stunning attractions, the Shintō shrine complex Fushimi Inari-Taisha, as well as the superb Tōfuku-ji temple and garden.