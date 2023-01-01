Hakutsuru Sake Brewery Museum

Hakutsuru is a major sake brewer in Kōbe's Nada-gogō district, a major sake-brewing centre. The self-guided tour through the old wooden brewery (the current, modern brewery is behind it) is a fascinating look at traditional sake-making methods: videos (with English) show real footage from inside the original brewery alongside old equipment. You can sample some sake at the end.

Take a local Hanshin-line train eight stops east from Sannomiya to Sumiyoshi Station (¥190, 15 minutes). Exit the station, walk south towards the elevated highway and cross under it, then take your first left and then a right; the entrance is on the right. Use the blue-and-white crane logo atop the factory as your guide.