Perched on a hillside sloping down to the sea, Kōbe (神戸) is one of Japan's most attractive and cosmopolitan cities. It was a maritime gateway from the earliest days of trade with China and home to one of the first foreign settlements after Japan reopened to the world in the mid-19th century. Kōbe is compact, designed for walking, and easily visited as a day trip from Osaka or Kyoto, or as a stopover en route to points west. Stay overnight to immerse yourself in the city's distinct atmosphere and dining options.

  • Kitano-chō

    Kitano-chō

    Kōbe

    For generations of Japanese tourists, this pleasant, hilly neighbourhood is Kōbe, thanks to the dozen or so well-preserved homes of (mostly) Western…

  • Maikō Marine Promenade

    Maikō Marine Promenade

    Kōbe

    Completed in 1998, Akashi Kaikyō, west of central Kōbe, can still claim the title of world's longest suspension bridge (based on its main span, which…

  • Nunobiki Falls

    Nunobiki Falls

    Kōbe

    You'd never guess that such a beautiful natural sanctuary could sit so close to the city. This revered waterfall in four sections (the longest is 43m tall…

  • Nankin-machi

    Nankin-machi

    Kōbe

    Kōbe's Chinatown – Nankin comes from Nanjing; machi just means town – dates to the early days of the city opening its port to foreign traders. It was…

  • Hakutsuru Sake Brewery Museum

    Hakutsuru Sake Brewery Museum

    Kōbe

    Hakutsuru is a major sake brewer in Kōbe's Nada-gogō district, a major sake-brewing centre. The self-guided tour through the old wooden brewery (the…

  • Port of Kōbe Earthquake Memorial Park

    Port of Kōbe Earthquake Memorial Park

    Kōbe

    At 5.46am on 17 January 1995 the Great Hanshin Earthquake struck this region. It was Japan's strongest since the Great Kantō Quake of 1923 devastated…

  • Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway

    Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway

    Kōbe

    Escape the city on a 400m-high mountain ridge, offering sweeping views across town to the bay. During the day (to 5pm) you can descend on foot through the…

Articles

Latest stories from Kōbe

The heart of Kobe, Japan is its port

Cocktails

How to spend three perfect days in Kōbe, Japan

Jan 8, 2021 • 5 min read

