Nunobiki Falls

You'd never guess that such a beautiful natural sanctuary could sit so close to the city. This revered waterfall in four sections (the longest is 43m tall) has been the subject of art, poetry and worship for centuries – some of the poems are reproduced on stone tablets at the site. It's accessible by a steep 400m path from Shin-Kōbe Station. Take the ground-floor exit, turn left and walk under the station building to the path.

You can also reach the falls from the midway station of the Nunobiki Ropeway in about 20 minutes; follow the road (it's signposted) and keep a lookout for the staircase on your right (not well signposted) that leads to the waterfall path.