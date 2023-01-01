Railway Museum

This fascinating museum in Omiya, 25km north of central Tokyo, charts the evolution from steam to modern-day technology of Japan's railways. It's packed with lovingly preserved rolling stock and is a must for rail enthusiasts, who can climb aboard classic carriages and even get behind the controls of a shinkansen (bullet train). The museum is linked to Omiya Station by the New Shuttle train (¥190; five minutes) and can easily be visited on the way to or from Nikkō.

Kids will love the railway dioramas, kids plaza and mini shinkansen ride.