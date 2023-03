Lover’s Leap, a headland 1.5km southeast of Southfield, is named for two young slaves who supposedly committed suicide here in 1747. Legend says the woman was lusted after by her owner, who arranged for her lover to be sold to another estate. When the couple heard of the plot, they fled and were eventually cornered at the cliffs, where they chose to plunge to their deaths. The viewpoint overlooks a stunning stretch of coastline.