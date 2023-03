This little museum, around 3km west of Billy's Bay, is a labor of love. Concerned locals aim to educate the general public about the plight of the critically endagered hawksbill turtles that nest on neighboring beaches, and the displays feature both the turtles and info on other denizens of the coast and the mangroves: birds, crabs, crocodiles and more. Turtle-spotting arranged in July and August.