Welcome to Mandeville

An antidote to Jamaica’s busy, sometimes blemished, coast, Mandeville is a cool highland town, meaning you can traverse its busy streets without collapsing from heat exhaustion and enjoy a slice of everyday Jamaican life bereft of the camera-clicking tourists in evidence elsewhere. While the town center remains boisterously Jamaican, with uniformed schoolchildren playing cat and mouse with the speeding taxis, Mandeville’s salubrious suburbs exhibit a more refined veneer. Mock Georgian mansions with manicured gardens provide second homes for Kingston entrepreneurs or returning expats who have made their money abroad. Devoid of major sights per se, Mandeville is best enjoyed as a pit stop for people who want to see the island from a different (Jamaican) perspective. Check out the historic monuments, visit an old great house, and enjoy the excellent dining scene and the pleasantly cool nights.