Kingston is Jamaica's beating heart, its raw energy contrasting sharply with the languor of the resorts and villages elsewhere on the island. This is a city on the up and up, with a positive, go-ahead vibe. It's the launchpad for some of the world’s most electrifying music, and sound systems still provide its essential soundtrack. The perfect mix of the undeniably local and refreshingly cosmopolitan, Kingston shouldn't be missed by anyone.

This part of Jamaica is more than just its capital however. Head into the Blue Mountains for sublime dawn hikes up misty peaks, or for a bean-to-cup tasting of gourmet coffee on a working plantation. At sea level, there is gritty colonial grandeur of Spanish Town, pirate history at Port Royal, remote lighthouses and even the chance to catch a wave or two at a surf camp.