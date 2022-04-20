Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Kingston, Blue Mountains & the Southeast Coast

Kingston is Jamaica's beating heart, its raw energy contrasting sharply with the languor of the resorts and villages elsewhere on the island. This is a city on the up and up, with a positive, go-ahead vibe. It's the launchpad for some of the world’s most electrifying music, and sound systems still provide its essential soundtrack. The perfect mix of the undeniably local and refreshingly cosmopolitan, Kingston shouldn't be missed by anyone.

This part of Jamaica is more than just its capital however. Head into the Blue Mountains for sublime dawn hikes up misty peaks, or for a bean-to-cup tasting of gourmet coffee on a working plantation. At sea level, there is gritty colonial grandeur of Spanish Town, pirate history at Port Royal, remote lighthouses and even the chance to catch a wave or two at a surf camp.

Explore Kingston, Blue Mountains & the Southeast Coast

  • National Gallery of Jamaica

    The superlative collection of Jamaican art housed by the National Gallery is the finest on the island and should on no account be missed. As well as…

  • Blue Mountain Peak

    Highest of the highlights, Blue Mountain Peak reaches 2256m above sea level, and no visit to the area should neglect a predawn hike to its summit for a…

  • Bob Marley Museum

    The large, creaky, colonial-era wooden house on Hope Rd, where Bob Marley lived and recorded from 1975 until his death in 1981, is the city’s most-visited…

  • Devon House

    This beautiful colonial house was built in 1881 by George Stiebel, the first black millionaire in Jamaica. Antique lovers will enjoy the guided tour,…

  • L

    Life Yard

    An innovative art and permaculture scheme, Life Yard is regenerating an area of downtown Kingston once beset with gang problems. The program is centered…

  • L

    Liberty Hall

    At the end of a tree-lined courtyard, decorated with cheerful mosaics and a mural depicting Marcus Garvey, stands Liberty Hall, the headquarters of Garvey…

  • P

    Parade

    William Grant Park, more commonly known as ‘Parade,’ is the bustling heart of Downtown, and originally hosted a fortress erected in 1694 with guns…

  • P

    Parade

    Spanish Town’s finest old buildings enfold this square (more formally known as Emancipation Sq).

  • B

    Blue Mountains-John Crow National Park

    The Blue Mountains-John Crow National Park protects 782 sq km and is managed by the Jamaica Conservation & Development Trust. The park includes the forest…

