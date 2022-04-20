Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…
Negril & West Coast
If you thought the north and east coasts of Jamaica were relaxed, head west to a land of long beaches and crimson sunsets where the pleasure-seeking resort of Negril shimmers like an independent republic of guilt-free sloth. Aside from producing sugarcane and surreptitiously growing Jamaica’s best ganja, western Jamaica’s raison d’être is almost exclusively touristic; elongated Negril and its hotel developments stretch for more than 10 miles along the entire western coast. In the quiet bucolic hinterland, little pockets of local life can still be glimpsed in places such as Lucea, a pretty coastal enclave bypassed by tourist traffic, wild and wet Mayfield Falls, and diminutive Little Bay, a nonresort that still feels like Negril, circa 1969. Few come to the west with a to-do list, electing instead to enjoy life in the true spirit of the hippies who founded Negril. Join them on a sun lounger and relax…mon.
Explore Negril & West Coast
- Seven Mile Beach
Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…
- MMayfield Falls
Few of Jamaica's waterfall experiences match Mayfield Falls for crowd-free natural beauty. Picture this: you climb into the cool river beneath giant…
- HHalf Moon Beach
Around 12km north of Negril, Half Moon Beach is a beautiful, hassle-free stretch of sand beloved by locals and families, with calm, shallow water. On…
- JJurassic Park
Between Negril and Little Bay, a mildly potholed back road passes through the village of Orange Hill, (in)famous around the island as a major marijuana…
- SSir Alexander Bustamante Museum
Tiny Blenheim is the birthplace of national hero Alexander Bustamante, labor union hero and independent Jamaica’s first prime minister. ‘Busta’ is honored…
- RRoyal Palm Reserve
Officially closed to the public, the 289-acre Royal Palm Reserve stretches along the southern side of the Great Morass, and consists of three distinct…
- RRhodes Hall Plantation
Around 10km northeast of Negril, this picturesque 220-hectare fruit-and-coconut plantation backs a small, attractive beach where hot mineral springs…
- BBlue Hole Gardens
Take the road for around 1km through Roaring River Park to a beautiful sinkhole that is surrounded by a landscaped garden full of ginger torch and…
- BBlue Hole Mineral Spring
This popular sinkhole, an 8km drive southeast from the A2, has long been a feature on the landscape, and has recently become even more popular with the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Negril & West Coast.
See
Seven Mile Beach
Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…
See
Mayfield Falls
Few of Jamaica's waterfall experiences match Mayfield Falls for crowd-free natural beauty. Picture this: you climb into the cool river beneath giant…
See
Half Moon Beach
Around 12km north of Negril, Half Moon Beach is a beautiful, hassle-free stretch of sand beloved by locals and families, with calm, shallow water. On…
See
Jurassic Park
Between Negril and Little Bay, a mildly potholed back road passes through the village of Orange Hill, (in)famous around the island as a major marijuana…
See
Sir Alexander Bustamante Museum
Tiny Blenheim is the birthplace of national hero Alexander Bustamante, labor union hero and independent Jamaica’s first prime minister. ‘Busta’ is honored…
See
Royal Palm Reserve
Officially closed to the public, the 289-acre Royal Palm Reserve stretches along the southern side of the Great Morass, and consists of three distinct…
See
Rhodes Hall Plantation
Around 10km northeast of Negril, this picturesque 220-hectare fruit-and-coconut plantation backs a small, attractive beach where hot mineral springs…
See
Blue Hole Gardens
Take the road for around 1km through Roaring River Park to a beautiful sinkhole that is surrounded by a landscaped garden full of ginger torch and…
See
Blue Hole Mineral Spring
This popular sinkhole, an 8km drive southeast from the A2, has long been a feature on the landscape, and has recently become even more popular with the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Negril & West Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.