Ocho Rios, Jamaica’s third-largest town, dominates the north coast’s tourist scene. Cruise ships call in several times a week, and although tourist numbers are large, they never seem overwhelming. Perhaps this is because there's so much to distract, from adventure activities to working plantations to sights unveiling the breadth of Jamaican history. It's a great place to base yourself.

Further east, sleepy Portland parish is the least developed resort area in Jamaica, and the most rugged and beautiful. Forested mountains with deep gorges and rushing rivers spread their fingers toward fringes of white sand and cool-blue surf that rolls into beach-lined coves. There's a relaxed vibe with zero hustle – its the favorite part of Jamaica for many Jamaicans. From Port Antonio, you can explore gorgeous, untouristed beaches, or head into the mountains and rainforest for hiking and birdwatching.