Even in a country that abounds in waterfalls, Reach Falls stands out as one of the most beautiful places in Jamaica. The white rushing cascades are…
Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast
Ocho Rios, Jamaica’s third-largest town, dominates the north coast’s tourist scene. Cruise ships call in several times a week, and although tourist numbers are large, they never seem overwhelming. Perhaps this is because there's so much to distract, from adventure activities to working plantations to sights unveiling the breadth of Jamaican history. It's a great place to base yourself.
Further east, sleepy Portland parish is the least developed resort area in Jamaica, and the most rugged and beautiful. Forested mountains with deep gorges and rushing rivers spread their fingers toward fringes of white sand and cool-blue surf that rolls into beach-lined coves. There's a relaxed vibe with zero hustle – its the favorite part of Jamaica for many Jamaicans. From Port Antonio, you can explore gorgeous, untouristed beaches, or head into the mountains and rainforest for hiking and birdwatching.
Explore Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast
- Reach Falls
Even in a country that abounds in waterfalls, Reach Falls stands out as one of the most beautiful places in Jamaica. The white rushing cascades are…
- Blue Hole
High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…
- NNanny Falls
The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple…
- SSeville Great House
This historical park overlooking the sea, less than 1km west of present-day St Ann’s, marks the site of the first Spanish capital on the island – Sevilla…
- Dunn’s River Falls
These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more…
- SSpanish Bridge
You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone…
- AAsafu Culture Yard
The Asafu Culture Yard is a sort of house complex with gardens and a museum operated by the Charles Town Maroon Council, an educational outreach…
- SShaw Park Gardens
This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…
- MMahogany Beach
The small and charming Mahogany Beach is particularly popular with locals; it comes to life on weekends with loud music, smells of jerk cooking and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast.
See
Reach Falls
Even in a country that abounds in waterfalls, Reach Falls stands out as one of the most beautiful places in Jamaica. The white rushing cascades are…
See
Blue Hole
High on the White River, Jamaica's heavenly Blue Hole is a vision and is an undisputed highlight in Ocho Rios. To reach this popular spot, make your way…
See
Nanny Falls
The idyllic waterfall and swimming hole of Nanny Falls is a 30-minute walk uphill from the end of Moore Town, passing under huge ferns, Jamaican apple…
See
Seville Great House
This historical park overlooking the sea, less than 1km west of present-day St Ann’s, marks the site of the first Spanish capital on the island – Sevilla…
See
Dunn’s River Falls
These famous falls, 3km west of town, are Jamaica’s top-grossing tourist attraction. Great throngs of people at peak hours can sometimes make it seem more…
See
Spanish Bridge
You'll need a car to reach this delightful swimming spot on the White River, 5km beyond Blue Hole on a rough road, but it's worth the adventure. The stone…
See
Asafu Culture Yard
The Asafu Culture Yard is a sort of house complex with gardens and a museum operated by the Charles Town Maroon Council, an educational outreach…
See
Shaw Park Gardens
This park is a tropical fantasia of ferns and bromeliads, palms and exotic shrubs, spread out over 11 hectares centered on an old great house (once a…
See
Mahogany Beach
The small and charming Mahogany Beach is particularly popular with locals; it comes to life on weekends with loud music, smells of jerk cooking and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ocho Rios, Port Antonio & the North Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.