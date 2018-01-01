Welcome to Maggotty

Maggotty is a forgettable village with an unforgettable name, laid out on a bend of the Black River at the western end of the Siloah Valley. It's a tiny, sleepy regional center, but its proximity to YS Falls and the Appleton Rum Estate (which, incidentally, employs most of the residents here) makes it a passable overnighter, though you're better off heading to Santa Cruz or Black River. Maggotty's sole attraction is the sometimes-open Apple Valley Park. The name, by the way, can be attributed to the missionary Rev John Hutch, who named Maggotty after his English birthplace.