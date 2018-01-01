The harvesting heart of the central highland agricultural yam-basket, Christiana, some 16km north of Mandeville, is a pleasant market town set in a lovely backdrop of rippling hills and shallow valleys.

Read More

The area was settled by German farmers during the 18th and 19th centuries, which is a little bit evident in the complexion of some locals and the local Moravian church, located at the northern end of sinuous Main St. During the 19th century, Christiana became a hill-town resort popular with European dignitaries and Kingstonians escaping the heat of the plains.

Around Christiana you’d be forgiven for imagining yourself in the Pyrenees or the Costa Rican highlands. The air is crisp, clouds drift through the vales and pine trees add to the alpine setting. There's some good hiking to be done here, and the change of pace from Jamaica's tourist centers can be refreshing.

Read Less