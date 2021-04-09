Parottee

Squeezed between the Caribbean Sea and the freshwater Morass of Parottee Pond, this is a long, narrow fishing village so chilled out that it makes nearby Treasure Beach look frenetic. It's a good jumping off point for the Pelican Bar, with a dozen local boatmen offering rides, and a supreme spot for getting away from it all.

    Parottee Beach

    Several kilometers south of Black River, this is essentially a continuation of Heavy Sands beach – more dark sand studded with shells and loads of clean…

    Parottee Beach

