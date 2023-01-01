Museo Fortuny

Find design inspiration at the palatial home studio of art nouveau designer Mariano Fortuny y Madrazo (1871–1949), whose uncorseted Delphi-goddess frocks set the standard for bohemian chic. The 1st-floor salon walls are eclectic mood boards: Fortuny fashions and Isfahan tapestries, family portraits and artfully peeling plaster. Interesting temporary exhibitions spread from the basement to the attic, the best of which use the general ambience of grand decay to great effect.

If these salons inspire design schemes, visit Fortuny Tessuti Artistici in Giudecca, where textiles are still hand-printed according to Fortuny’s top-secret methods.