Built by Doge Vitale Falier in the 11th century, Chiesa di San Vidal got a 1706–14 Palladian facelift to commemorate Doge Francesco Morosoni's victory over Turkish foes. Inside is St Vitale on Horseback and Saints by Vittore Carpaccio, featuring his signature traffic-light red and miniaturist’s attention to detail. The deconsecrated church now houses a collection of historic musical instruments and serves as a concert venue for Interpreti Veneziani.