This elegant 16th-century Gothic palazzo was the former home of industrialist and philanthropist Vittorio Cini, who filled it with first-class paintings, period furnishings, ceramics and Murano glass. Wonderful paintings by lesser-known Renaissance lights such as Filippo Lippi, Piero di Cosimo and Dosso Dossi cover the walls, their glowing brilliance having even more impact in these intimate, domestic spaces.