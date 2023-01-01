Chiesa di San Polo

Travellers pass modest St Paul's Church (founded in the 9th century) without guessing that major dramas unfold inside. Under the carena di nave (ship's keel) ceiling, Tintoretto’s Last Supper (1569) shows apostles alarmed by Jesus’ announcement that one of them will betray him. Giandomenico Tiepolo’s Way of the Cross cycle in the Oratorio del Crocifisso (accessed from the rear of the church) shows onlookers tormenting an athletic Jesus, who leaps triumphantly from his tomb in the ceiling panel.

The main church also features works by Giandomenico's more famous father, Giambattista Tiepolo, along with Paolo Veronese and Palma il Giovane.