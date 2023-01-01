Chiesa di San Lio

Giandomenico Tiepolo sure knew how to light up a room. Duck into the atmospheric gloom of San Lio's baroque interior and, as your eyes adjust, look up at Tiepolo’s magnificent ceiling fresco, The Glory of the Cross and St Leo IX. On your left by the main door is Titian’s Apostle James the Great, but this church is better known for yet another Venetian artist: the great vedutista (landscapist) Canaletto, who was baptised and buried in this, his parish church.

Other highlights include a wonderful 15th-century Byzantine icon of the Madonna and Child.