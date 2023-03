Founded in 829, San Zulian got a Sansovino makeover funded by physician Tomasso Rangone, who made his fortune by selling syphilis cures and secrets to living past 100 (he died at 84). The doctor is immortalised in bronze over the portal, holding sarsaparilla – his 'miracle cure' for venereal disease. Inside, beneath a painted ceiling, are works by Palma il Giovane and Veronese’s Dead Christ and Saints.