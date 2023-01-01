Santa Chiara – The Glass Cathedral

There are authentic glass factories on Murano offering cheaper demonstrations and turning out far finer work, but this furnace – housed within a deconsecrated 16th-century church (founded 1231) – delivers an entertaining and highly informative experience tailored unapologetically to tourists. It has bleacher seating, musical accompaniment, a mirror ball and plenty of opportunities for photos of the handsome artisans at work. You might want to save your purchases for another shop, though.