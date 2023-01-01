Chiesa di San Pietro Martire

Take a pause from glass shopping to check out The Baptism of Christ, attributed to Tintoretto, in 16th-century St Peter the Martyr's Church. The parish museum has the usual collection of religious art, vestments, processional artefacts and reliquaries. Of more interest is the extraordinary 17th-century panelling in the sacristy, featuring 33 carved wooden characters including Nero with his fiddle and a suitably macabre Prometheus.