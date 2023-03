Right at the southern tip of the island, the Alberoni pine forest slopes down to the Lido’s wildest stretch of beach, home to wildflowers, the fratino (Kentish plover) and sea turtles. A 160-hectare expanse of forest and dunes is protected by this 'oasis', although the public can enjoy the shady walking tracks leading to the incongruously plastic-strewn beach. Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times.