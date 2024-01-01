Grand Hotel des Bains

Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands

This vast belle époque hotel once epitomised Lido glamour, but it's been boarded up since 2016 – an oversized symbol of the beach resort's fall from fashion. It was famously the setting for Thomas Mann's novella Death in Venice, along with Luchino Visconti's 1971 film adaptation.

