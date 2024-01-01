This vast belle époque hotel once epitomised Lido glamour, but it's been boarded up since 2016 – an oversized symbol of the beach resort's fall from fashion. It was famously the setting for Thomas Mann's novella Death in Venice, along with Luchino Visconti's 1971 film adaptation.
Grand Hotel des Bains
Giudecca, Lido & the Southern Islands
