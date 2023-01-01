Stretching south of Lido and repeating its skinny shape, Pellestrina reminds you what the lagoon might have been like if Venice had never been dreamed of. The 12km-long island is home to three tight-knit fishing communities strung out along the water’s edge. There are no hotels or sun loungers here, just elderly women sitting on their porches and fishers mending their nets. Bus 11 travels from the Lido SME vaporetto stop to Pellestrina via a short hop on a ferry.